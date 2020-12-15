STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Roddam was part of Rajiv Gandhi’s brain trust

Eminent aerospace scientist and fluid dynamicist Prof Roddam Narasimha passed away on Monday night.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Roddam Narasimha seen with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eminent aerospace scientist and fluid dynamicist Prof Roddam Narasimha passed away on Monday night. He was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital last Sunday after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.Former director of the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Prof Narasimha, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan -- the country’s second-highest civilian award, in 2013. 

In the mid-1980s, as a member of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Scientific Advisory Council, Prof Narasimha was instrumental in establishing a major parallel computing initiative in the country. Under his leadership as director of NAL, Wipro designed and developed the Flowsolver Mark 1 hardware for parallel computing -- the process of breaking down larger problems into smaller, independent, and often similar parts, which are executed simultaneously using multiple processors communicating via shared memory. This was done with NAL funds under Prof Narasimha’s initiative.

He was also the President of the Indian Academy of Sciences from 1992 to 1994, spearheading a new programme on university education in science which led to launching of the science journal, Resonance.
He was the longest-serving member of India’s Space Commission, from which he resigned in February 2012 in protest against the black-listing of three top ISRO scientists, including former ISRO chairman Madhavan G Nair, in the controversial Devas deal in 2005.

He co-chaired the joint steering committee and the Joint Scientific Working Group for the Indo-French atmospheric research satellite Megha-Tropiques, a mission studying the water cycle in the tropical atmosphere in the context of climate change, launched in October 2011.Prof Narasimha was the DST Year-of-Science Chair Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and concurrently held the Pratt & Whitney Chair in Science and Engineering at the University of Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roddam Narasimha Rajiv Gandhi
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp