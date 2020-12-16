STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY ready to make Bengaluru a beauty spot

With Bengaluru Vision 2022, better roads, parks and drains, government preps for BBMP elections 

Published: 16th December 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is ready to play Santa to Bengaluru, his goodie bag full of promises — from Bengaluru Vision 2022 to parks and flyovers — to build a snazzy city. He will launch a number of works and initiatives for Bengaluru virtually from the Vidhana Soudha, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said. These could be part of the State government’s preparations for the BBMP elections, and the first step towards this would be the release of Bengaluru Vision 2022. The government, though, is trying to get the urban body elections postponed, and has approached the Supreme Court.

As per experts’ recommendations, a blueprint is ready for the overall development of the city. This includes developing the 20-acre Mysuru Lamps property in West Bengaluru into a tree park, similar to Lalbagh or Cubbon Park. With these two large lung spaces located in South and East Bengaluru, the thinking is that West Bengaluru needs a similar carbon sink. 

Yediyurappa will also lay the foundation for beautification of SWDs, and construction of twin towers with 24 floors to house government offices under one umbrella near Anand Rao flyover. There is also a proposal to connect a flyover or bridge with a park on either side of these buildings to Vidhana Soudha, for better administration. The CM is also expected to make announcements for roads and traffic. 

Soon after his government turned 100 days, Yediyurappa had said he would change the face of Bengaluru, but with the Covid lockdown, things came to a standstill. But when the BBMP term came to an end in September, and in the absence of a Council, an administrator was appointed. Simultaneously, the government began making preparations to bring a separate BBMP Bill for Bengaluru and increase the number of wards to 243.

However, after a former Congress councillor went to High Court questioning the delay in BBMP elections, the court directed the State Election Commission to hold elections within six weeks of issuing the reservation notification. The government recently passed the BBMP Bill, and based on it, has approached the Supreme Court, appealing for more time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp