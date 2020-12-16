Kiran, Dr Shetty launch medtech incubation hub 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A corporate hospital-based technology business incubator for medtech entrepreneurs was inaugurated by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, and Dr Deviprasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health, on Tuesday,The Mazumdar-Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF) Technology Business Incubator, a first of its kind, will help these entrepreneurs who are looking to address affordability, access and innovation for healthcare challenges. It has a dedicated 8,000 sqft space at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru.

“This is a culmination of one of our key objectives, which was to set up a medtech innovation hub within the hospital,” MSMF founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Said at a virtual press conference.“This is one place we hope engineers and technologists will be directly connected to meet the need of healthcare and provide solutions,” said Paul Salins, managing director, MSMF.

Devi Prasad Shetty said MSMF’s vision is to fill the gap in healthcare innovation by creating a single platform for entrepreneurs to co-create solutions in conjunction with doctors, scientists and technology enthusiasts.