STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RERA verdict fines builder, puts smile on buyers’ faces

The case was filed by Pankaj Jaiswal and 7 others against its promoter Ziaulla Sheriff.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Representational Photo

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent order by the court of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) ordering a builder to register its property under RERA within 60 days and the penal charges imposed on it has brought relief for many homebuyers. The order by the Court against the Platinum City project on HMT Road, near Peenya Metro station, was made public on December 2 though the verdict was delivered on November 6. This marks the first project for which RERA has issued show cause notice for non-registration as well as asked the builder to pay 10% of the project cost as penalty. It offers relief not only to the 1,000-plus buyers of houses in Platinum City but also offers hope for home buyers of different projects.

The case was filed by Pankaj Jaiswal and 7 others against its promoter Ziaulla Sheriff. Jaiswal had bought a 3BHK home at Platinum City in 2010 and is a resident here. A relieved Jaiswal told TNIE, “The builder did not take any steps to help us get our Occupancy Certificate (OC) through the civic agency concerned. In the absence of the OC, we could not get our ‘A’ katha certificate. Our homes could neither be sold or mortgaged to raise resources. Nor did the builder form a registered association and hand over the maintenance corpus to it as mandatory under the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act,” he explained.  

Water supply from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and power through BESCOM was not provided. “We were supplied tankers and it was billed. We also had to pay commercial rates for the electricity used. It is a relief that RERA has asked the builder to reimburse the expenses we incurred on all these counts,” Jaiswal added. 

The court order also directed the promoter to form an Association and permit it to maintain the building. A sum of Rs 29 crore collected for maintenance has to be transferred to the Association, the order said. Intercom, earmarking of car parking, removal of encroachments on terrace areas of the building, free membership to amenities like Club House, swimming pool and gym were among other directions issued by the court comprising RERA Chairman M R Kamble and members Adoni Syed Saleem and D Vishnuvardhana Reddy.

Another present resident requesting anonymity said, “This is a landmark, comprehensive judgement, setting a precedent for similar cases in Karnataka. Such a clear verdict is seldom given.” M S Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, said, “We welcome this landmark judgment. This order should deter similar illegal behaviour by the erring builders. The three-member K-RERA bench has proved to have teeth to bite by issuing show cause notice to levy penal charges of 10% under sections 59 (1) of the RERA Act.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RERA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp