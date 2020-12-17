Nod granted to Bangalore Turf Club for online betting withdrawn: Karnataka govt informs HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has withdrawn the permission granted to the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) for online betting. The state took this step after the court questioned the government for giving permission without any authority of law, in response to a PIL.

Taking note of a communique dated December 10, 2020, issued by the government withdrawing approval given in principle for online betting on July 2, 2020, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said that the state government will not act upon the decision in question as same had been withdrawn.

However, the bench granted liberty to the BTC to submit fresh applications seeking permission and said the state can consider the same in accordance with law. C Gopal, a resident of Shanthi Nagar in city, who challenged the permission granted, said that the BTC was making all kinds of arrangements for online betting. “If at all online betting is permitted, many families will be on streets and same will affect many people, including youngsters,” he claimed. As the government withdrew the permission, the bench disposed off the petition.