STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Court commissioners to check condition of roads

Karnataka High Court appoints personnel as a solution to grievances pointing out BBMP’s failure to repair potholed stretches

Published: 18th December 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Thursday appointed court commissioners to ascertain the present condition of roads and footpaths in the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order with regard to a public interest litigation petition filed by Vijayan Menon and three others from the city in 2015.The petitioners’ grievance is regarding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) failure to maintain roads and repair the potholed stretches.

The bench said that it has perused the various orders passed from time to time which contained several interim directions and reminded the BBMP about its obligation. “This court has held that the right to have a good road and footpath is right to life. BBMP is unable to appoint an agency to inspect the present condition of roads,” the bench said.This was after BBMP counsel K N Puttegowda submitted that the Indian Institute of Science IISc had sought Rs 5.94 crore to inspect and submit a report on 70 roads for which the civic body has spent Rs 70 lakh on repair works.

MLA Rizwan Arshad interacts with Shivajinagar
residents on Thursday | meghana Sastry

“We direct the Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) and Secretary of Bengaluru Urban District Legal Services Authority to create a panel of paralegal volunteers and panel of advocates,” the bench said.It said that these two panels should identify various public streets in BBMP jurisdiction. They should be requested to visit the designated public streets with a view to ascertain their present condition, the bench ordered.

“It will be appropriate for the Secretary of KSLSA to invite the petitioners and their counsel for a meeting to identify which public streets are to be visited. The two panels should act as commissioners of court and submit a report along with soft copies of the photographs,” the bench said.

It directed the Secretaries of both the Authorities to compile a report and prepare a gist which should be submitted by February 5, 2021. On February 6, 2020, the bench had directed the BBMP to appoint IISc to conduct an audit of pothole-filling works in the city.

Project Shivajinagar launched

Bengaluru: BBMP on Thursday launched Project Shivajinagar, to ensure proper garbage management in the area.  Spearheaded by MLA Rizwan Arshad, the project aims to create awareness among residents on garbage segregation, proper waste disposal, scientific handling of waste and other civic affairs. It is aimed at bringing in a positive change among people in the neighbourhood.  Under the programme block committees will be launched in all wards for household management of waste, proper door-to-door collection, cleanliness, and timely collection of waste. MLA Rizwan Arshad said: “Garbage menace has always been an issue in my constituency.

To address the issue, I consulted various experts in the field and studied models of other cities that managed to overhaul their garbage collection system. And now, with #ProjectShivajinagar, I want to ensure that Shivajinagar is a garbage-free neighborhood.” The cost of the project will be borne by Rizwan Arshad Foundation, a philanthropic forum.  Ugly Indians, a NGO, has also partnered in the initiative to convert 10 black spots into clean spaces, starting this weekend. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court court commissioners roads condition
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp