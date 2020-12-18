STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Vaccine or not, mask is here to stay

Getting a jab may not prevent transmission of virus, does not mean people can abandon caution: Experts

Published: 18th December 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

covid 19, covid mask

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Given the tragedy and havoc that SARS-CoV-2 has wrought across the world, a vaccine against Covid-19 has almost acquired the halo of a panacea, a cure-all that would restore life as we knew it. Experts however, point out that there is much we still don’t know and that washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining physical distance will be required even after the immunisation programme begins.

The efficacy of vaccines being developed across the globe ranges between 70-95%, but experts say that getting a shot does not mean that people abandon all caution, not just because the best test for a vaccine’s effectiveness will be in the real world, but also because the immunisation drive would last several months. 
“A vaccine only prevents someone from getting symptoms, or protects from developing a serious form of the disease.

There is no guarantee that a vaccinated person will not transmit the virus to another person. There are many asymptomatic people, who have no symptoms but the virus is present in their nasal passage. When they breathe, cough or sneeze, they can still transmit the virus to others,” said Dr Giridhara Babu, epidemiologist and member of the state’s expert committee on Covid.

Dr Babu also said that how long the protection of the vaccine will last is still not known. “(So) we need to continue to take all precaution. Wearing masks will also help prevent respiratory diseases,” he added.
Several vaccines in development are to be administered in two doses which could be several weeks apart. This also affects immunity, said Dr Sunil Kumar K, senior consultant for interventional pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital. “After the first dose, there is only about 56% efficacy in terms of the virus getting transmitted, and 94% efficacy is achieved only after two months of vaccination. During this period people who have been vaccinated still need to be cautious and are required to continue wearing masks and follow physical distance measures,” he said.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, medical director at Ace Suhas Multispecialty Hospital said that many variables affect individual immunity and virus transmission. “The vaccine will increase antibodies which will circulate to the nasal mucosa and stand guard there.

But it’s not clear how much of the antibody pool can be mobilised (by the body) or how quickly. If the answer is: ‘not much’, then viruses could bloom in the nose and be sneezed or breathed out to infect others. A lot of people are thinking that once they get vaccinated, they won’t have to wear masks any more. But it’s critical for them to know that they have to keep wearing masks, because they could still be contagious.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus mask vaccine
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp