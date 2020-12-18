Want to brush up your carol singing skills? Here’s a chance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s that time of the year when tunes and hymns of Jingle Bells, Silent Night and We Wish You A Merry Christmas are everywhere. If you’re looking to brush up your carol singing skills, here’s just what you need. Indian Music Experience and Harmony School of Music are coming up with a workshop this weekend, which will help participants get the lyrics and tunes right.

“Music has always brought us together as a community irrespective of what the festival is about. And this is a time when people are looking forward to end the year on a positive and cheerful note,” says Manasi Prasad, director of IME. The workshop will also speak about different traditions across the world about Christmas.

Sandra Oberoi, founding-director of Harmony School of Music, says two days are hardly enough to learn everything about carols, which is why they’ve limited the workshop to three hymns. “Four of my students, Tiara Oberoi, Ria Bhatnagar, Tiana Oberoi and Leeanne Besterwitch, will be conducting the workshop.

They will also speak about vocal hygiene, which is something students can use in other songs as well,” says Oberoi. Giving a sneak peek into some interesting traditions across the world, she adds, “Some interesting traditions include sharing a bowl of porridge, which symbolises hope and immortality; eating edible tree decorations; leaving letters on a windowsill; and even boots at the fireplace to be filled with gifts!” The workshop will be held on Dec. 19 and 20. More details on Bookmyshow.com