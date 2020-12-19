Birding fest to be held in January 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the seventh edition of Hakki Habba will be held in the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve from January 5 to 7, 2021. The Karnataka forest department and Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board (KEDB) has chosen the Rufous Bellied Eagle as its mascot. “BRT has been chosen as it has a lot of potential. It is a gateway to the Western and Eastern Ghats. It has evergreen, shola and moist deciduous forests. It is an ideal place to document the birds,” BRT Tiger Reserve director Santoshkumar G told TNIE.

“There are many things to explore here. It needs recognition,” said Manoj Kumar, chief conservator of forests, Chamarajanagar. A KEDB official said, “Earlier too, we had planned to hold the festival in BRT. However, because of time constraint, we decided to hold it in Nandi Hills at the last minute. For the festival, 12-13 routes have been identified where birders in groups of 10 each, will go exploring.”

“Due to Covid and for better management, only 50 people will be permitted to participate, and registration will be on first come-first serve basis. We are also in talks with 8-10 experts to be speakers and share insights.”