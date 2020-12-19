Coronavirus shadow falls over Pulse Polio drive

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 25 years of experience, the health machinery of the Centre and States work like a well-oiled machine to administer the polio vaccine twice each year to around 17 crore children on National Immunisation Day. But Karnataka’s health staff on the ground and public health experts are worried about the challenges posed by the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme - scheduled for January 17 next year - in the present context. The government however, has assured that COVIDprecautions will be taken.

Asha workers - who have been on the frontlines of tackling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 since March through surveys, contract tracing and counselling - are concerned about the risk to mothers and children below five who will visit immunisation camps.

“We are definitely concerned about the way the programme will roll out this year. There might be many houses where there will be COVIDpositive but we will have to take risks. We are ok with that if the state government ensures proper guidelines are issued and followed,” said Rama, State Asha workers association president. She also expressed concern about Asha workers not getting their dues for the risks taken and services rendered to tackle Covid-19.

Other health workers raised questions about whether large immunisation camps could be held as it was until up to the present. “Large gatherings are not advisable right now and bringing children there is risky as well. So will we have to visit houses wearing personal protection equipment to administer the vaccine,” Roopa P, a health worker from Mandya said.

Meanwhile, Dr Gopikrishna V, senior paediatrician said, “Immunisation services and other mother-child related schemes have taken a devastating hit in many parts of the state. We cannot do anything but ensure we encourage people to come forward to take the polio drops. It is very important,” he said.The World Health Organisation declared India polio-free in 2014, but that status is contingent on the continued immunisation of all children below five each year.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director for Immunisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare said that the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested micro plans on how to go about the immunisation programme in the present context.“We will discuss the technical committee’s recommendations soon, and based on that, guidelines will be given. We will ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly enforced,” Dr Rajani said.

However, a senior public health expert said that population-based components that are used to run health-care projects should be revised. The state health department should launch awareness campaigns and health workers should be equipped in advance. The focus area for such immunisation programs should be migrants and those living in slums.