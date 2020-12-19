Missing Bengaluru techie case: Trail runs cold, CBI yet to crack mystery

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been three years since software engineer Kumar Ajitabh vanished without a trace. The case had gripped the city for months, as there was not a clue to his whereabouts.

Three agencies, including the country’s premier Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have not yielded any results so far, leaving his family members in distress.

Kumar Ajitabh, who worked with an MNC and was a resident of Whitefield, went missing on December 18, 2017, after he purportedly went to meet a prospective buyer for his car, which he had put on sale on an online classified website. Ajitabh wanted to sell his car to fund his Executive MBA program at IIM Kolkata.

The case was first probed by Whitefield police, then a Special Investigation Team, before it was referred to the CID. On October 22, 2018, the Karnataka High Court directed that the case be transferred to the CBI, as per the family’s request.

Ajitabh’s family had pinned hope on the CBI, but despite probing the case for more than two years, the agency hasn’t succeeded in cracking the case. Ajiatabh’s brother-in-law Mimic Kumar told The New Indian Express that each passing day brings more despair.

“It’s been three years, his aged parents, who are now in their hometown Patna, wait for news about him every day. His father still sends emails to the CBI, requesting an update,” Kumar said.He said it’s been more than a year since the family heard from the CBI.

“There has been no update in recent times. We understand that the pandemic has slowed down everything. We don’t have any other agency to go to,” he added.

CBI sleuths had made all efforts to trace Ajitabh’s car so they could get a breakthrough. They had sent digital evidence to the cyber forensic laboratory, besides questioning Ajitabh’s family and friends.

“There is no communication, and we are unaware of the investigation status. They told us they were looking into new angles but couldn’t share them with us. It’s frustrating for the family,” Kumar lamented.