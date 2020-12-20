Checking pollution: KSPCB Board launches 10 GPS-enabled tankers carrying effluents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Saturday launched 10 GPS-enabled common effluents carrying tankers. This step has been taken to keep a check on the unscientific disposal of pollutants across the city and into the valleys, and also to ensure that industries manage their waste properly.

The Board also issued a circular on Saturday for industries to follow to ensure that waste is transported, disposed of and managed scientifically. Srinivasulu, Member Secretary, KSPCB, told The New Sunday Express, “Today, we introduced 10 GPS-enabled tankers. On Monday, 12 more will be launched. The GPS of the vehicles is directly connected to the server of the head office and they are monitored live.

Soon the live link will be put on public domain for citizens to monitor and track.” He said that directions have also been issued to waste is not disposed into the valleys, especially Vrushabhavathi. If anyone is found flouting the rules, criminal cases will be filed against the polluters and they will be sentenced to five years jail term, he added.

Srinivasulu said if the GPS device is tampered or is not working, the CETPs (common effluent treatment plants) will have to ensure it is functional. As per the circular, the Board has given consent to set up 10 common effluent treatment plants, especially for small scale industrial facilities.

All industries which have obtained consent under Water Act, 1974, for disposing of effluents to CETPs, should do so to the nearest CETP. In case any industry intends to hand over the effluents to a CETP other than the nearest one, it will have to give technical or other sound reasons to the Board, the circular said.

The MoU signed between the industry and CETP shall be for the consented quantity and the treatment charges should be indicated in the MoU and shared with the Board. The CETPs should also ensure that the monitoring of the vehicles should include monitoring of online flow metres, the circular said.