Jacket of all trades

Come winter and it’s time to breathe fresh air into our wardrobe.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Come winter and it’s time to breathe fresh air into our wardrobe. The act is similar to what nature does, shedding off what is old and fashioning herself a new plumage. Our wardrobe needs new moments of vogue as well, without losing sight of timeless classics. Winters are synonymous with coats and jackets and be it wool, suede or leather, they can make a difference to your look and mood. 

Designs by Sounak Sen Barat

Since winter is not harsh in Bengaluru, it’s a good idea to refurbish something stylish from your existing wardrobe. According to designer Sounak Sen Barat, “Exaggerated shoulders and peplum waists are big this season. Loose fitted boyfriend jackets in ’80s silhouettes are also a useful wardrobe essential that comes handy in layering.” Barat, who is a slow fashion advocate, also suggests, “Repurpose your existing wardrobe and buy only what is necessary.” 

You don’t have to rock only jeans or skirts with a jacket. Just as Bollywood and fashion weeks show, jackets go just as well with saris and Indo-Western outfits. Or you could try designers and labels who are engaging local artisans and do your part to help the economy. Here are some trends to check out:

1.Chequered print: Not just great at making a statement, tartan coats also break the monotony of any outfit, be it a mini skirt, baggy pants, sari or an A-line dress. Look into your mom’s wardrobe since these are a ‘70s trend. Team it up with knee-high boots.
2.Fringe coats: These cowboy jackets are here to stay. The fringes could be at the sleeves or back, and pair well with suede boots.
3.Trench coats: These timeless pieces, in leather or even silk, up your style game. A silk trench coat is great not just for saris or traditional wear but can also be a head-turner with patent faux leather pants. 
4.Capes: Team these with a sweater tucked into pants and croc-embossed equestrian high boots that have slight heels for an effortless look. A shimmery cape jacket looks wonderful in any length over Indian lehengas or skirts. 
(The author is a lifestyle blogger and social media influencer)

Fit matters
Coats should be a size bigger to give space for layering. Every wardrobe must have a few classics but some bright hues can also pep up dark wintry evenings, especially in these Covid-19 times. But if you go bright with one piece of clothing, it’s best to keep the others neutral.

