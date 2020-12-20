STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka minister Sudhakar hints at free COVID vaccine in state

Karnataka has provided Covid testing, treatment at no charge, points out Health Minister 

Published: 20th December 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

A technician gets ready to resume testing after her lunch break at a fever clinic in Bengaluru on Saturday | Meghana Sastry

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Kerala government recently announced free vaccines for the state, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has hinted that Karnataka too could roll out the vaccine free of cost. Although he did not say this explicitly, the Health Minister said on Saturday, after a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, that a decision in this regard would be taken in the interest of the people. 

"Karnataka has been offering free COVIDtests, free treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. We have so far tested 1.20 crore people free of cost. The Karnataka government is very proactive and committed. Between the Government of India and Government of Karnataka, either one of us will ensure that the vaccine will be taken care of in the interest of the people and that money is not a concern," Sudhakar said, answering a question on the rolling out vaccine for free.

However, a senior doctor on the COVID19 task force said that the minister may be referring to the first set of priority populations. "It is not yet clear whether the vaccination will be totally free of cost or charged. The health minister may be referring to the priority health care workers and frontline workers who will be in the first list of vaccination. They might not be charged at all," said an expert on the task force committee.

Though the government provides several vaccines free to children and pregnant women under its National Immunisation Programme, the sheer scale of the pandemic and complex international financial agreements undergirding vaccine development and deployment, mean that there's uncertainty on the actual costs to the Centre. However, Dr K R Antony, former health and nutrition specialist at UNICEF, India and life member of Indian Public Health Association, Public Health Resource Network said, the though the Centre has not announced free vaccines for all, it has also not said that people will be charged. Considering the cost of the existing vaccines, it will be a huge financial commitment for the government. 

"The entire scheme will require more than Rs 6 lakh crore. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that frontline workers and healthcare workers will not be charged. The second phase onwards needs to be seen,” he told TNSE. The Karnataka government recently slashed the price of an RT-PCR test to Rs 800 from Rs 1,200 at private labs (for private samples). The tests cost Rs 500 if the sample is referred by the government. Meanwhile, the government has also set aside Rs 300 crore for its vaccine trials and free treatment. It has provided free COVIDtesting in all government-run primary health care centres and hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Karnataka government Karnataka Coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp