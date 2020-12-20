STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools to open in January, sans a hot mid-day meal

The government has planned to extend the distribution of ration kits, which they are now giving retrospectively for the lockdown months when students were denied the meals. 

Published: 20th December 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Educationists say full-day classes and a hot meal are a must as it would otherwise increase child labour and child marriage | Express

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the government is ramping up efforts to reopen schools the state from January 1, although partially, there will be no hot mid-day meal as before. Instead, students will be asked to carry their own food from home. The government has planned to extend the distribution of ration kits, which they are now giving retrospectively for the lockdown months when students were denied the meals. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Saturday said the department clarified in the Karnataka High Court in the previous week, that delivering mid-day meals was not possible, and hence ration kits will be given to houses of students. Schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12, and students in Classes 6-9 will attend Vidyagama classes from January 1.  Classes will be held only for three periods in a day, he clarified.

READ HERE | It's official: Classes for Grade 10, 12 in Karnataka to resume from January 1

Health and education experts are of the opinion that both the partial opening of schools and the substitution of the mid-day meals with food kits is counter-productive. Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP told TNIE that the government has already been urged to start all classes from pre-primary to Class 12. Moreover, it schools shouldn't just be confined to classes, but children should be provided with hot milk, mid-day meal and nutrition supplements.

Classes should be held for the full day, otherwise, it would result in an increase in child labour, bonded child labour, child trafficking and child marriage. The primary obligation of the state is protect the rights of children, he added. "It would have been good if hot cooked meals were served in schools. Neither was that done, nor was ration given for several months till the issue was raised by civil society.

Only now have they started supplying grains. So there is no commitment by the government to the health and nutrition of school children at all," said Cynthia Stephen, social policy researcher and Dalit activist.
Plus the distribution of food grains saves the government the effort and expense of cooking and serving food. "It's a crying shame," she added.

Talking about the already debilitating condition of children's health, Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher, said that schools were to be providers not just of 12-20 grams of protein to children, but also Vitamin A drops and de-worming tablets. Children are at the risk of micro-nutrient deficiencies resulting in rickets, Marasmus and Kwashiorkor from Vitamin A deficiency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
midday meal Karnataka government Schools reopen Karnataka schools Karnataka Children
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp