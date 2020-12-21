Bengaluru civic body chief N Manjunatha Prasad flags off 'Fit India Cyclothon'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To encourage fitness among the public, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and Administrator Gaurav Gupta flagged off the Fit India Cyclothon, an initiative with the tag "Pedal your way to fitness" on Sunday.

They also participated in the event, along with other COVID warriors and citizens. The cyclothon was a part of the Fit India campaign, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as a part of the Fit India Movement.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the event, Prasad said, “As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a fit and healthy India, the cyclothon was held.”