STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Citizen activists criticise new BBMP Act 2020

Citizen-activist groups and former corporators from opposition and ruling BJP have opposed the bill, terming the BBMP Act 2020 just a rehash of the Karnataka Municipal Act.

Published: 23rd December 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The new legislation especially for Bengaluru, which was released by the Government late on Monday night, has drawn strong criticism. Citizen-activist groups and former corporators from opposition and ruling BJP have opposed the bill, terming the BBMP Act 2020 just a rehash of the Karnataka Municipal Act, while many others have started a signature and opinion campaigns.

Tara Krishnaswamy from Citizens for Bengaluru said the aim of the Act was to make administration easier. But with the inclusion of 110 villages into BBMP limits, the problem has remained the same, and the addition of another one kilometre (through the new Act) will have no impact. 

The Act would only help the real estate sector and give more powers to political parties. The government should have adopted best practices from other cities, and included the feedback given by citizens to decentralise Bengaluru or divide the city into various corporations, but none of it has been done, she said.

City experts said that since the government has not included civic agencies such as BDA, BWSSB, Bescom and others under the BBMP Act, smooth administration and redressal of citizen grievances will continue to be a challenge. 

A senior BJP leader said, “The term of the Mayor has been increased in the new Act, but the powers of the Mayor have been stripped. It is just a cut, copy, paste of KMC Act. The new Act gives no powers to corporators. It is a violation of the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution. The government has released it in a hurry, with shallow or no perspective in it.

Suggestions made by party workers have been ignored.” Abdul Wajid, a former Congress corporator, said, “The only good thing is that the Mayor’s term has been increased from one year to 30 months. But the sad part is that he or she has little power. Bureaucrats head the adminstration, the zonal committees, and form the budget and make decisions for Bengalureans. The corporators are only for namesake.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Citizens for Bengaluru BBMP Act 2020 Karnataka Municipal Act
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp