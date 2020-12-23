Malpractice: Bangalore Development Authority notice to 11 serving, ex-staffers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 11 present and former employees for their alleged involvement in malpractice pertaining to 57 sites in Hosakerehalli village falling under Banashankari 3rd Stage.

The sites measuring 20 x 30 ft were earmarked only for the economically weaker section and the illegalities occurred between March 2018 and 2019-end.

BDA Commissioner HR Mahadev told The New Indian Express, "They are not mistakes but major crimes. They have indulged in various unethical activities and the Authority has lost nearly Rs 100 crore because of them."

He added that as the BDA Special Task Force found them guilty, they were served notices.

The inquiry report establishes the involvement of Anil Kumar (former Deputy Secretary-III) Chidananda (former DS-I), B Sudha (former DS-I), supervisors Mahadevamma V Kamala, K M Ravishankar, Ashwath Narayana and other staffers Muni Bacchegowda, Venkataramannappa and Sanjay Kumar.

The scam came to light when one Naveen Kumar complained to the State Urban Development Department and BDA that former Secretary Basavaraju and other officials had connived to deprive beneficiaries of sites.

In 2005, 541 people living in huts at Hosakerehalli were listed as eligible to receive BDA sites as part of a rehabilitation project. In 2018, 180 people were identified as beneficiaries when the first phase of rehabilitation was completed.

The STF inquiry officer, requesting anonymity, said, "This is a preliminary probe and we have so far only verified 57 sites. The individuals have indulged in six kinds of malpractice - handing over sites to those not in the list, not handing over the amount paid to BDA, allotting sites running into 800 sqft or 1,200 sqft instead of 600 sq ft, allotting 10 individuals two sites or more, allotting sites not present in the layout and allotting corner sites that are only supposed to be auctioned."

The notice asks the individuals to reply in three days.

Bangalore Development Authority to upload KG Layout details

The BDA on Tuesday assured a RERA court that it would upload individual maps of all the Blocks in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on Wednesday. The court was hearing a case in connection with lack of infrastructure in the Layout.

BDA also said it would upload details on infrastructure to be executed in each block in a week. "BDA assured the court that details on pending land acquisition details will be uploaded soon," he added.