After long wait, long queue for site holders in Bengaluru

A senior Bangalore Development Authority official said the public was invited to send in objections.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Allottees queue up in front of BDA office.

Allottees queue up in front of BDA office. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent announcement by Bangalore Development Authority, calling for objections to be filed with respect to specific survey numbers of Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, has got the public queuing up since Monday (December 21) to submit documents as proof of property ownership as well as construction done. 

Property owners have time till December-end to file their objections against demolition or acquisition of their properties. The Supreme Court had on December 3 stated that legally constructed properties would not be demolished, and set up a three-member committee to identify such properties.

A senior BDA official said the public was invited to send in objections. “Anywhere between 200 and 300 people are visiting the office every day in this connection. Documents are being collected from 10am to 5.30pm and we are sending them to the committee assessing them,” said BDA Public Relations Officer L Girisha. Postal objections too were received.

Asked about the virus risk to the public standing in such close quarters, BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev said that more staff would be put on duty for this purpose from Thursday. “The process cannot be done online as hard copies of numerous documents are required,” he said.

R Venkat Rao, an electrical parts trader, was among those in the queue. “I have been living with my family since 2003 in the house we built in Kasaghattapura in Hesarghatta hobli. Where will we go now if they demolish my property,” he asked.

Anand Kumar, an ex-Air Force official was filing his objections too. “Since 2006, I have been living in our house built on a 1200 sqft site near MS Palya, bought for Rs 4 lakh then. I am here to submit proof of ownership with numerous documents,” he said.

