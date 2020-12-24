Bengaluru: RPF cop rescues woman seconds before train could kill her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable rescued a woman who tried to kill herself on the railway tracks in the Golahalli station of Bengaluru Railway Division. The officer saved her seconds before the train could run over the woman who was lying down in front of an approaching train.

Amit Kumar, a constable attached to the Yesvantpur railway station, was carrying out his picketing duty at the Golahalli station on Monday (December 21) when he noticed a woman lying down on the tracks, about 100 metres from the end of the platform of the station. The COVID-19 special from Vasco Da Gama to Yesvantpur (Train no. 07340) was approaching when he noticed her on the tracks.

"Amit Kumar risked his life and showed indomitable courage by running towards her and pulling her out of harm's way. He saved her life a few seconds before the passing of the train," said a top RPF cop.

The woman confessed that she wanted to end her life due to domestic problems. "After proper counselling, she was reunited with her family. They expressed immense gratitude over the life-saving act of the constable," the cop added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)