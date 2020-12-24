STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tree parks compulsory in new private layouts: Bangalore Development Authority

Bangalore Development Authority Secretary Vasanthi Amar told The New Indian Express the move could make a big difference to the city as there are over 600 BDA approved layouts.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:45 AM

BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath said the decision would be implemented both in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban. 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority has decided to make it mandatory for all future approved layouts to create Tree parks in their Civic Amenity (CA) sites. The move, expected to boost the green cover in the city, is likely to be implemented from next week.

BDA Secretary Vasanthi Amar told The New Indian Express the move could make a big difference to the city as there are over 600 BDA approved layouts. “If all future layouts mandatorily have a good number of trees, it would definitely have a marked improvement on the environment,” she said.

The BDA hands over the site areas and its approval for the building plans of private layouts in three stages -- first 40%, then 30% and finally another 30%. “It would be made mandatory for saplings to be planted during the first stage. The trees would grow before the next portion of land is released. If there is clear proof that the layout has enough trees, the remaining land be allotted for development of sites. This process would be followed by both BDA and BBMP,” she added.

“The lawns in CA sites are quite expensive to maintain. Thousands of trees instead would be eco-friendly. This is in line with the CM’s vision of making the City Hasiru Bengaluru’ (green) by 2022,” he said.

Commissioner H R Mahadev said, “The BDA Board gave its approval for the move last week. As soon as the proceedings of the Board are signed by the Chairman, we would implement it with immediate effect.”

Asked about the need for parks, he said, “Let the public have parks in their layouts. But there should be a enough big trees.”

