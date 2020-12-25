STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four ‘Smart Roads’ in Bengaluru to be ready by December-end, says administrator

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta on Thursday inspected Smart City works to take stock of the ground reality.

Published: 25th December 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta inspects Smart City works on Thursday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta inspects Smart City works on Thursday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta on Thursday inspected Smart City works to take stock of the ground reality. After the inspection, he told the media that Smart City works on four roads - Race Course Road, Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road near the planetarium and Haynes Road would be completed by the end of the month.

He also said that by end of January 2021, 10 more roads will be completed and ready for people to use. He also directed the BWSSB and Bengaluru Smart City Ltd team to work in tandem to complete the road works under the Smart City project.

He pulled up contractors, engineers and officials from BBMP, Bescom, BWSSB, KPTCL and other civic agencies for delays, piled up construction debris and improper road works. He also told them to ensure there is proper coordination and that all works are completed on time in a proper manner. Laying of sewage and drinking water pipelines should be completed at the earliest and in such a manner that the roads are not dug up again. 

He inspected Dickensons Road, Ulsoor road, Kamaraj Road, Commercial Street, Raj Bhavan Road and surrounding areas. He told BBMP officials to ensure that all dug up roads are tarred again and that the 
footpaths in the city are pedestrian-friendly and free of transformers. 

Later in the day, Gupta also held a progress review meeting on the ongoing works at Chickpet, Avenue Road and surrounding areas. He expressed his displeasure at the improper work being done in the Central Business District stretches. He pulled up officials for not being able to clear the sludge from the drains, not clearing garbage piles from the streets, not repairing footpaths and slow development works. He instructed BBMP officials to complete the works before the next meeting.   Gaurav Gupta also instructed the officials to prepare and submit a blueprint of sewage and storm water drains and take up repair work immediately. 
 

