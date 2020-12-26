STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genome test results of UK returnees awaited

Amidst concerns over the import of the new SARS-CoV-2 strain, Karnataka is awaiting genome sequence test results of 10-15 people who tested positive after returning from the UK.

Published: 26th December 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the samples of 10-15 Covid positive people had been sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences for a genome sequence test and the results would be out in two or three days. “Once the report is out, we will know whether it is the second strain, and will follow necessary procedure for treatment,” he said.

He said that researchers are studying new strains in other countries and according to initial studies, the SARS-CoV-2 variant of South African origin was more intensive than the one found in the UK.  “Based on the final reports from the Union Health Minister, we will take necessary steps. I have trust in the government.

Before we take any decision, we think a hundred times. Protecting the health of the people is our main priority,” Sudhakar said. Local authorities are currently tracing the primary and secondary contacts of around 2,500 people who arrived in Karnataka from the UK between November 25 to December 22 on Air India and British Airways flights, and are now spread across the state.

Comments

