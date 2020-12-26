‘Talk’ of the town

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahita Nagaraj, who started the Caremongers India initiative during the lockdown, has more to be happy about now. This Bengaluru resident was recently invited to interact with Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, to share her experience of community building.

This was a part of ‘Fuel for India 2020’ with the programme called ‘Celebrating the Power of Communities’. Nagaraj went the extra mile during the lockdown by bringing together over 55,000 volunteers.

Her initiative used social media, particularly Facebook and WhatsApp, to create a group of volunteers, who ventured out, offering help to those who needed essential supplies. Nagaraj is no newbie to the limelight, having taken several initiatives that have been recognised at the national level.

In 2015 she was invited to the sets of Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi where she shared her experience with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on her brainchild Feed Your Neighbour. “But I look at every opportunity with the same excitement and thrill. I am just grateful that all of this is happening,” she says.

For the conversation with Sandberg, Nagaraj was admittedly nervous but the “down-to-earth, warm and friendly” nature of Sandberg put her at ease. “There was no hurry about the conversation or any mention of the limited time. It was a very free-flowing conversation,” says Nagaraj, who had her mother and son cheering on.

For Nagaraj, there are two takeways – a renewed sense of purpose and a confirmation of her firm belief that it pays to be kind. “I just knew I am walking the right path after interacting with a stalwart like Sandberg who is so inspirational with so many Lean In circles.

The work I am doing is only a drop in the ocean, and can only aspire to achieve what she has,” says Nagaraj, who now wants to make her reach wider. Quite modest about all that she has done, Nagaraj wishes she had a few more hours in a day, and some more pairs of hands. “There is so much more that I want to do, but I am happy that some have benefitted from what I have done,” she says.