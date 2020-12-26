STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Talk’ of the town

Mahita Nagaraj of Caremongers India on how chat with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gave her a ‘renewed sense of purpose’

Published: 26th December 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mahita Nagaraj

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahita Nagaraj, who started the Caremongers India initiative during the lockdown, has more to be happy about now. This Bengaluru resident was recently invited to interact with Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, to share her experience of community building.

This was a part of ‘Fuel for India 2020’ with the programme called ‘Celebrating the Power of Communities’. Nagaraj went the extra mile during the lockdown by bringing together over 55,000 volunteers.

Her initiative used social media, particularly Facebook and WhatsApp, to create a group of volunteers, who ventured out, offering help to those who needed essential supplies. Nagaraj is no newbie to the limelight, having taken several initiatives that have been recognised at the national level.

In 2015 she was invited to the sets of Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi where she shared her experience with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on her brainchild Feed Your Neighbour. “But I look at every opportunity with the same excitement and thrill. I am just grateful that all of this is happening,” she says. 

For the conversation with Sandberg, Nagaraj was admittedly nervous but the “down-to-earth, warm and friendly” nature of Sandberg put her at ease. “There was no hurry about the conversation or any mention of the limited time. It was a very free-flowing conversation,” says Nagaraj, who  had her mother and son cheering on.

For Nagaraj, there are two takeways – a renewed sense of purpose and a confirmation of her firm belief that it pays to be kind. “I just knew I am walking the right path after interacting with a stalwart like Sandberg who is so inspirational with so many Lean In circles.

The work I am doing is only a drop in the ocean, and can only aspire to achieve what she has,” says Nagaraj, who now wants to make her reach wider. Quite modest about all that she has done, Nagaraj wishes she had a few more hours in a day, and some more pairs of hands. “There is so much more that I want to do, but I am happy that some have benefitted from what I have done,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp