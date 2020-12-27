STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Private schools wait for govt aid to teachers

“Earlier, minister Suresh Kumar had also promised to help out private school teachers. However, despite these promises, no aid is given to teachers yet,” he said.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

A classroom in Montessori School, Vijayawada being cleaned as the government prepares to resume classes from Monday

Representational image (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private unaided schools are aggrieved at the state government’s lack of response to their demand for granting aid to teachers as compensation for their reduced salaries. Schools have decided to wait for another three days for a response.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told TNSE recently that the Rs 1,000 crore grant demanded by teachers was not possible at the moment. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools, told TNSE that Chief Minister Yediyurappa too had backed the teachers when they protested 10 days ago.

“Earlier, minister Suresh Kumar had also promised to help out private school teachers. However, despite these promises, no aid is given to teachers yet,” he said. Following the government’s tight budget due to the pandemic, Kumar had admitted to a Kannada channel about the inability to release a package for private school teachers, with the department needing Rs 300 crore for the purpose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private schools
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp