Private schools wait for govt aid to teachers

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private unaided schools are aggrieved at the state government’s lack of response to their demand for granting aid to teachers as compensation for their reduced salaries. Schools have decided to wait for another three days for a response.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told TNSE recently that the Rs 1,000 crore grant demanded by teachers was not possible at the moment. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Karnataka Associated Managements of English Medium Schools, told TNSE that Chief Minister Yediyurappa too had backed the teachers when they protested 10 days ago.

“Earlier, minister Suresh Kumar had also promised to help out private school teachers. However, despite these promises, no aid is given to teachers yet,” he said. Following the government’s tight budget due to the pandemic, Kumar had admitted to a Kannada channel about the inability to release a package for private school teachers, with the department needing Rs 300 crore for the purpose.