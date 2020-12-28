STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka expert panel sets new guidelines for Covid-19

Technical Advisory Committee gives its recommendations to the state govt, health dept to make norms official soon

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee has recommended an S gene RT-PCR test in the wake of the new strain in UK, but it is not mandatory for all Covid positive samples. After the National Task Force’s decision on Saturday that no change was required in the treatment strategy for Covid-19, the state's TAC has recommended stringent guidelines on tackling the new strain of SARS-CoV-2.

According to sources who spoke exclusively to TNIE, the TAC has recommended an S-gene RT-PCR test for positive samples, but it is not mandatory. The S gene encodes the spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, and is also specifically targeted to detect the presence of the virus.

Sources said the committee has also suggested that institutional isolation of those who have returned from the UK be done in both government and private facilities in a separate unit, ward or room. Also, if the report of the genome sequencing is consistent with the current SARS-CoV-2 virus genome circulating in the country the ongoing treatment protocol including home isolation/treatment at facility level as per case severity will be followed.

However, if the genomic sequencing finds the presence of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus, the patient will continue to remain in a separate isolation unit. "It has been decided that UK returnees who tested positive will be tested on the 14th day. In case the sample is found positive on the 14th day, more samples may be taken, until two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart test negative," a source from the health department said.

However, the clinical treatment of Covid-19 positive UK returnees both for old and new variants shall remain the same.  Also, considering that the World Health Organisation has said that the new variant found in UK might have been in many countries since September, the committee has decided to run genome sequencing test on those who returned from UK between September and November. 

"It is important to know whether the new variant was already in the community since September, so random testing of some RT-PCR positive samples of UK/international returnees from September to November shall be considered for genetic sequencing for new variant," the source said.

