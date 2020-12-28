Was Covid positive engineer in two places at same time?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : C T Anjanappa, assistant executive engineer from Bommanahalli zone in BBMP, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, and was hospitalised. Yet, he is said to have gone to office and signed in the attendance register every day. Is it dedication or ignorance, ask the citizens of Bommanahalli.

Chandrashekar V, a citizen, who filed an RTI, told TNIE that he had approached Anjanappa seeking information to know the status of encroachment on survey number 24/6 on a rajakuluve in Kodichikkanahalli.

“When I approached Anjanappa, he said that he was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, on July 13 as he tested positive. According to records, he had to be in the hospital till July 27. He said that he was also asked to undergo 14 days home quarantine. I had filed an RTI seeking clarity on the encroachment. The court issued directions to check the documents to get data.

During which I also saw the BBMP register where Anjanappa had signed for all the aforesaid days,” Chandrashekar said, adding it was a violation of state government and ICMR norms which state that those who test positive must be quarantine. Anjanappa told TNIE: “I tested positive and was admitted to hospital. I am unaware of the attendance register. It looks like someone has tampered with it.”

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said, “I will look into the matter. A report and records from the Bommanahalli Joint Commissioner will be obtained and the matter will be investigated.” Citizens of Bommanahalli are, however, pointed out that the engineers were not keen on clearing the encroachments.