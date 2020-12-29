Entertainment quotient

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With no theatre or live shows, artistes were left with no choice but to reinvent themselves.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no theatre or live shows, artistes were left with no choice but to reinvent themselves. A few Bengalureans shot to fame, encashing the digital space and entertaining viewers to the fullest: Danish Sait: Leading the digital medium, Danish Sait started his lockdown conversation series by creating spoofs of characters like Rammurthy avre, Jaya, and more. People were soon making Tik Tok videos of the series. Sait also had an OTT release, French Biryani, but the frenzy was nowhere close to that created by his imitations.

Sumukhi Suresh: First, it was the buzz after the release of her series, Pushpavalli 2, and then it was her act for Amazon Funnies. Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh made ripples with her three-character act on OTT. Mikhail Sen: It was nothing less than a dream come true for Mikhail Sen, who played Amit Chatterji in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Sen’s performance won accolades not just in his home city but across the globe.

Niharika NM: Even after this online content creator moved to Los Angeles for studies, her caricature of south Indian aunties stayed with her. Niharika’s videos became popular, and she got a stint in Netflix’s Behansplaining, featuring Srishti Dixit and Kusha Kapila.

Ritwik Bhowmik: His debut series Bandish Bandit quickly made him a teenage heartthrob. Ritwik Bhowmik, who did his schooling in Bengaluru, said sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni was a learning experience.

