Mission 2022: Palike lists lakes where works are under way

Bosky Khanna

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure there are no delays in completion of projects, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has played safe and has listed lakes where works are already underway, for Bengaluru Mission 2022, the state government’s mission to revitalise Karnataka’s capital. BBMP has not listed any new lakes for rejuvenation and development under the mission, even as the city requires more water bodies and lung spaces. According to the list, the 25 lakes have been chosen for which funds have been granted by the BBMP and by the CM’s Nava Nagarothana scheme. Also in the status of works, the BBMP has listed completion of core development works, improvement works and construction of STPs.

A senior BBMP official told The New Indian Express: “We have chosen 25 lakes, where we we are sure that works will be completed within the stipulated time. We do not want to cut a sorry figure before the CM, other ministers and face the wrath of people. So we have decided to play safe and only list what is doable. Detailed project reports have been prepared and work is on progress at 20 lakes.”

According to the official, tenders for the rejuvenation of Horamavu and Gangashetty lakes have been invited and the deadline to complete the work has been set as December 2021. Tenders have been submitted for approval for Vibhutipura lake and the deadline for completion of works is March 2022.

BBMP also stated that it has submitted the detailed project report for the revival of Kembalhalli lake in Bengaluru south taluk, to Karnataka Tank Development and Conservation Authority for approval with a deadline of October 2021.

“The lakes which have been chosen are also small and do not need much work. The list of works is also less, unlike that for Bellandur and Varthur lakes. The new lakes which have been handed over from Bangalore Development Authority to BBMP and some lakes which are on the verge of extinction due to dumping of debris and encroachment have been omitted from the list,” the official admitted.

Work to be carried out include improvement of main bund and lake bed, wetland and island formation, creation of sewage diversion drains, chain link fencing, silt traps and waste weirs, walk ways, toilets, overhead tank, gazebo and security room.