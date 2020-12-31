Apartments will not be sealed, says BBMP

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the sealing of the apartment complex in Bommanahalli has given rise to fears, health officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has clarified that the exercise was an exception.BBMP, Special Commissioner, health, Rajendra Cholan told The New Indian Express: “The apartment in Bommanahalli was sealed on the request of the people as 33 of them had come in contact with the UK returnees who tested positive. It was exceptional case and it will not be done in other places.”

He added that citizens need not panic. The plan of the BBMP and the health department was to put every one in institutional quarantine, but since there were many people and they did not want to shift to hotels, it was decided to seal the apartment. In case of other places where people are found positive, the apartment complexes will not be sealed, like it was done before.

Instead, patients will be shifted to institutional quarantine and this will be compulsory, he added.The BBMP has already started the exercise of identifying and re-opening the hotels and Covid care centres in all zones to use them as isolation centres to house all those who turn positive.

CCTV cameras will be installed and teams will be deployed to check on all in institutional quarantine.

Cholan added that the same protocols will not followed as the BBMP was previously doing, and no posters or barricades will be put up demarcating the areas where people have been found Covid19 positive.