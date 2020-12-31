STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Apartments will not be sealed, says BBMP

He added that citizens need not panic.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

The aparment complex sealed by the BBMP | Ashishkrishna HP

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the sealing of the apartment complex in Bommanahalli has given rise to fears, health officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has clarified that the exercise was an exception.BBMP, Special Commissioner, health, Rajendra Cholan told The New Indian Express: “The apartment in Bommanahalli was sealed on the request of the people as 33 of them had come in contact with the UK returnees who tested positive. It was exceptional case and it will not be done in other places.”

He added that citizens need not panic. The plan of the BBMP and the health department was to put every one in institutional quarantine, but since there were many people and they did not want to shift to hotels, it was decided to seal the apartment. In case of other places where people are found positive, the apartment complexes will not be sealed, like it was done before. 

Instead, patients will be shifted to institutional quarantine and this will be compulsory, he added.The BBMP has already started the exercise of identifying and re-opening the hotels and Covid care centres in all zones to use them as isolation centres to house all those who turn positive. 

CCTV cameras will be installed and teams will be deployed to check on all in institutional quarantine. 
Cholan added that the same protocols will not followed as the BBMP was previously doing, and no posters or barricades will be put up demarcating the areas where people have been found Covid19 positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bommanahalli
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp