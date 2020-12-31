STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid failed to stop their juggernaut

Despite 2020 being a static year for politics due to the coronavirus pandemic, these newsmakers hogged the limelight

Published: 31st December 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister 
His fast-track approach to development and wooing global investors was put on ice, after the lockdown kicked in. He had to grapple with crisis after crisis: the pandemic, its impact on the economy and floods. He consolidated his position by winning bypolls.

Suresh Kumar, Education Minister
When Covid-19 cases were still high in June, he took on the challenge of conducting SSLC exams for over 8.5 lakh students. While his decision was challenged in court, he travelled to all 30 districts, ensuring safety of students and teachers. 

Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha President
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, with a reputation as a fiery orator, was appointed BJP Yuva Morcha president in September. Surya, a lawyer, led the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally in West Bengal, his first outside Karnataka. He is integral to the BJP’s poll campaign arsenal.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister 
Joshi’s name has been doing the rounds as a compromise candidate for CM in the BJP, should such a situation arise. Joshi rose to prominence during the Hubli Idgah Maidan issue, and has since never looked back. He enjoys a good rapport with both RSS and BJP leaders. 

Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA
In August, the Pulakeshinagar MLA’s residence was ransacked and torched by a violent mob following a derogatory post about Prophet Mohammed by Murthy’s nephew. Police had to open fire, resulting in 
three deaths. 

Dr K Sudhakar, Health Minister 
Unhappy over the delay in his appointment to the Karnataka State Pollution Board, and denial of a ministerial berth, Sudhakar quit with other rebels, bringing down the Congress-JDS government. He won the Chikkaballapur bypoll and was made minister. He caught the attention of BJP leaders and public in managing the pandemic -- ramping up testing, setting up hospitals and reserving ventilators. 

H D Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister
This seasoned politician who eats, breathes and sleeps politics, is among the few of the Indira Gandhi era, who is still going strong. His last minute gamble to win the Tumakuru LS seat did not pay off. So he just moved to the Rajya Sabha. Gowda, the face of farmers who thrives as a ‘Mannina Maga’, is facing a shrinking party base, and appears ready to give over charge to son HD Kumaraswamy. 

Sunil Kumar, Chief Whip 
The Karkala MLA who served as BJP’s Chief Whip, shot into prominence after he spoke to the central leadership and Arun Singh about party issues that need to be addressed and members to be consulted before being appointed to boards and corporations. 

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, farmer leader
He was in the forefront of agitations against the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and APMC Act. As Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president, he spearheaded the transport strike that forced complete stoppage of state bus services.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Water Resources Minister
The sahukar of Belagavi stole the limelight by leading 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs to topple the government. He had an ongoing turf war with Congressman D K Shivakumar over Belagavi politics. He is a power centre for the rebel MLAs.

D K Shivakumar, KPCC president 
Seven-time MLA, DK Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president. A wealthy businessman, he is known for taking on big assignments. He helped cobble the Congress-JDS alliance to keep the BJP out of power. Arrested by the ED, he spent 50 days in Tihar jail. 

Krishna Byre Gowda, Byatarayanapura MLA
A Vokkaliga leader, the former minister was handpicked to be a member of the AICC Election Authority. He jumps to the rescue of the Congress during any discussion in the Assembly, and is conversant in all subjects. Gowda is an impressive speaker and carries great responsibility.

CRESTS AND TROUGHS OF 2020

Jan
Protests erupt against Citizenship Amendment Act, peaceful in Bengaluru and other places 

March 11
D K Shivakumar appointed KPCC president

Aug
State gets three Deputy Chief Ministers; former Congress and JDS legislators inducted into cabinet

June 12
After losing 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge elected to Rajya Sabha

Sept-Oct
Heavy rain, floods leave trail of destruction

Sept
Despite Covid-19 pandemic, Legislature Session held in Bengaluru 

Nov 11
BJP wins Sira, RR Nagar Assembly bypolls, both Vokkaliga-dominated seats represented by JDS and Congress. Party wins all four seats in Council elections

Dec 
A number of controversial bills passed; govt also passes Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill in Assembly, not tabled in Council. Farmers stage protests against Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC Act 

Dec 12
State transport corporation employees’ strike brings bus services to halt for four days

Dec 13
Violence breaks out in iPhone maker Wistron unit

Dec 15
State Legislative Council witnesses unruly scenes over no-confidence motion against Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp