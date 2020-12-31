Covid failed to stop their juggernaut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister

His fast-track approach to development and wooing global investors was put on ice, after the lockdown kicked in. He had to grapple with crisis after crisis: the pandemic, its impact on the economy and floods. He consolidated his position by winning bypolls.

Suresh Kumar, Education Minister

When Covid-19 cases were still high in June, he took on the challenge of conducting SSLC exams for over 8.5 lakh students. While his decision was challenged in court, he travelled to all 30 districts, ensuring safety of students and teachers.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP Yuva Morcha President

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, with a reputation as a fiery orator, was appointed BJP Yuva Morcha president in September. Surya, a lawyer, led the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally in West Bengal, his first outside Karnataka. He is integral to the BJP’s poll campaign arsenal.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister

Joshi’s name has been doing the rounds as a compromise candidate for CM in the BJP, should such a situation arise. Joshi rose to prominence during the Hubli Idgah Maidan issue, and has since never looked back. He enjoys a good rapport with both RSS and BJP leaders.

Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA

In August, the Pulakeshinagar MLA’s residence was ransacked and torched by a violent mob following a derogatory post about Prophet Mohammed by Murthy’s nephew. Police had to open fire, resulting in

three deaths.

Dr K Sudhakar, Health Minister

Unhappy over the delay in his appointment to the Karnataka State Pollution Board, and denial of a ministerial berth, Sudhakar quit with other rebels, bringing down the Congress-JDS government. He won the Chikkaballapur bypoll and was made minister. He caught the attention of BJP leaders and public in managing the pandemic -- ramping up testing, setting up hospitals and reserving ventilators.

H D Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister

This seasoned politician who eats, breathes and sleeps politics, is among the few of the Indira Gandhi era, who is still going strong. His last minute gamble to win the Tumakuru LS seat did not pay off. So he just moved to the Rajya Sabha. Gowda, the face of farmers who thrives as a ‘Mannina Maga’, is facing a shrinking party base, and appears ready to give over charge to son HD Kumaraswamy.

Sunil Kumar, Chief Whip

The Karkala MLA who served as BJP’s Chief Whip, shot into prominence after he spoke to the central leadership and Arun Singh about party issues that need to be addressed and members to be consulted before being appointed to boards and corporations.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, farmer leader

He was in the forefront of agitations against the amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and APMC Act. As Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president, he spearheaded the transport strike that forced complete stoppage of state bus services.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Water Resources Minister

The sahukar of Belagavi stole the limelight by leading 17 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs to topple the government. He had an ongoing turf war with Congressman D K Shivakumar over Belagavi politics. He is a power centre for the rebel MLAs.

D K Shivakumar, KPCC president

Seven-time MLA, DK Shivakumar was appointed KPCC president. A wealthy businessman, he is known for taking on big assignments. He helped cobble the Congress-JDS alliance to keep the BJP out of power. Arrested by the ED, he spent 50 days in Tihar jail.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Byatarayanapura MLA

A Vokkaliga leader, the former minister was handpicked to be a member of the AICC Election Authority. He jumps to the rescue of the Congress during any discussion in the Assembly, and is conversant in all subjects. Gowda is an impressive speaker and carries great responsibility.

CRESTS AND TROUGHS OF 2020

Jan

Protests erupt against Citizenship Amendment Act, peaceful in Bengaluru and other places

March 11

D K Shivakumar appointed KPCC president

Aug

State gets three Deputy Chief Ministers; former Congress and JDS legislators inducted into cabinet

June 12

After losing 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge elected to Rajya Sabha

Sept-Oct

Heavy rain, floods leave trail of destruction

Sept

Despite Covid-19 pandemic, Legislature Session held in Bengaluru

Nov 11

BJP wins Sira, RR Nagar Assembly bypolls, both Vokkaliga-dominated seats represented by JDS and Congress. Party wins all four seats in Council elections

Dec

A number of controversial bills passed; govt also passes Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill in Assembly, not tabled in Council. Farmers stage protests against Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC Act

Dec 12

State transport corporation employees’ strike brings bus services to halt for four days

Dec 13

Violence breaks out in iPhone maker Wistron unit

Dec 15

State Legislative Council witnesses unruly scenes over no-confidence motion against Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty