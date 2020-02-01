Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP slammed for defying Karnataka HC order on compensation for pothole accident vicitms

The court had previously ordered the commissioner to submit on Friday the names and addresses of all those who decided not to implement the court’s order.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Frustrated with the lax attitude of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, the Karnataka High Court on Friday pulled up commissioner BH Anil Kumar for openly defying the court’s orders six times, over compensation payable to victims of pothole accidents.

"We are really frustrated with the approach of the BBMP and commissioner," the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar observed, during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Vijayan Menon and others.

The court had previously ordered the commissioner to submit on Friday the names and addresses of all those who participated in the meeting in which a unanimous decision was taken not to implement the court’s order directing BBMP to give wide publicity in the media that citizens are entitled to compensation in case of accidents due to potholes in the city. 

The court had asked for the names of the mayor, deputy mayor, leader of the opposition and ruling party, and heads of standing committees who were present during the meeting, to issue contempt notices for wilful disobedience of the court order. 

When the matter was taken up for hearing on Friday morning, BBMP counsel submitted that a unanimous resolution was not adopted during the meeting, but a consultation held with elected representatives on the directions of the court.

Unhappy with this, the bench pointed to the affidavit filed by the commissioner on September 4, 2019, stating that a unanimous decision was taken not to implement the order of the court at the meeting chaired by mayor. "If that is not the case and only a consultation, then the affidavit filed by the commissioner is false," the bench said.  

"As we are showing leniency, the commissioner is brazen now. Six times he has defied orders passed for the welfare of citizens. See the degree of defiance... This is contempt of court. There is a limit for tolerance. We will not compromise when it comes to majesty of the court and have already sent a message. The time has come to secure the commissioner’s presence in court," the bench observed, adjourning the hearing for the afternoon. 

‘Commissioner not a school-going child’

In the afternoon, the commissioner was present in court. Senior counsel representing BBMP submitted that the affidavit filed by the commissioner was a draft. Expressing displeasure, the bench said, "The commissioner is not a school-going child to sign on a draft. If the commissioner is allergic to say the affidavit he filed is ‘false’, call it ‘incorrect’. Now the commissioner will be prosecuted for perjury."

The bench said it will consider the affidavit only if the commissioner files it, stating that he is guilty of his conduct and will implement every order of the court here onwards, besides tendering an apology. This apart, the mayor and others who participated in the meeting should also file affidavits tendering apologies, it said, adjourning the hearing to Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru pothole accidents Karnataka High Court BH Anil Kumar Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp