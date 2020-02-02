Colour your canvas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pastels are fun and versatile. Soft pastels can be blended with fingers, a blending stump, or a cloth. Unlike the process of painting, the colours are mixed directly on the paper and the colours that are produced, are intense.

A lot of notable artists use soft pastels as their primary medium, considering they are fun to use, just like chalk.

In this workshop, participants will learn a step-by-step technique to create a pastel art.

They will also understand and recreate the tonal effects, finger colour blending, shadows and textured shading.

No previous experience in art is required. This workshop is open to all ages.

All materials will be provided to participants and they can take back a finished coloured pastel artwork. Materials needed for the workshop include soft pastels, brushes, pencil, tracing sheet and tinted boards.

The workshop will be curated by artist Kalpesh.

So explore the brilliant colours and just dive right in without needing paintbrushes, solvents or a palette.

The workshop will be held at Studio Pepperfry, Indiranagar on February 9.

Pastels are fun and versatile. Soft pastels can be blended with fingers, a blending stump, or a cloth.

Unlike the process of painting, the colours are mixed directly on the paper and the colours that are produced, are intense.

A lot of notable artists use soft pastels as their primary medium, considering they are fun to use, just like a chalk.

In this workshop, participants will learn a step-by-step technique to create a pastel art. They will also understand and recreate the tonal effects, finger colour blending, shadows and textured shading. No previous experience in art is required.

This workshop is open to all ages.

All materials will be provided to participants and they can take back a finished coloured pastel artwork.

Materials needed for the workshop include soft pastels, brushes, pencil, tracing sheet and tinted boards. The workshop will be curated by artist Kalpesh.

So explore the brilliant colours and just dive right in without needing paintbrushes, solvents or a palette. The workshop will be held at Studio Pepperfry, Indiranagar on February 9.