Home Cities Bengaluru

Keeping Bengaluru’s air clean to be tough task as per 2020 Union Budget plan

Experts and retired government officials point that all the short and long term plans which the government departments prepared under C-40 have remained only on paper. 

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

For representational purposes ( Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Bosky Khanna 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in the budget that cities with a population of one million or more should formulate and implement plans for ensuring clean air has come as a wake- up call for the state government.

Experts and retired government officials point that all the short and long term plans which the government departments prepared under C-40 have remained only on paper. 

"There is no coordination between transport and urban planning departments to control pollution. In fact, so many infrastructure projects happening on the ground with little or no check by the Pollution Control Board are leading to high dust levels and particulate matter in the city," an expert said. 

Experts pointed out that the best way to maintain clean air is by planting trees. But the government is axing trees and allowing pollution and to control it, air filters and air purifier machines are being installed, they said. 

"The government is comical. Mass rapid transport system which has been spoken about for many years is the best way, but the progress on ground is very slow. The central government should have imposed pollution cess and penalty on state governments and cities. Improper planning is the biggest problem. There is lack of coordination between departments," another expert said.

Government officials, however, are now working towards afforestation, installing more air filters in the city, imposing stricter fines on vehicles not getting emission tests done and bringing KSRTC, BMTC and private buses and lorries under the scanner for air pollution. 

A senior KSPCB official said the transport department is not addressing the major issue of banning old polluting vehicles. The government is also not keen on introducing congestion cess, which would reduce the number of vehicles on road and lead to cleaner air. Quick implementation of mass transport is the subsequent step, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka Pollution Control Board Bengaluru air pollution Budget Union Budget 2020 Budget
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp