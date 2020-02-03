Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy wants Bengaluru top cop to stop flesh trade in Koramangala

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:48 AM

Ramalinga Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Home Minister and BTM Layout Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy has written to the state police chief, asking to crack down on prostitution in Koramangala, which falls under his constituency.

In a letter addressed to the DG & IGP recently, the MLA has stated that someone had created a website ‘Koramangala Call Girls’ and was running flesh trade, by posting photos of women.

The MLA has shared the phone number of the suspect behind the racket who allegedly ran prostitution using the website.

Besides, he also stated that some people were running prostitution in the name of massage centres and spas.

Reddy has demanded the police to crack down on the same and put an end to the menace at the earliest.

Sources in the police said that the matter was taken seriously and even the CCB police had raided a few places in Koramangala, where prostitution was being run.

“The CCB police raided a spa in Ejipura last week and arrested a person and rescued six women. Besides, the jurisdictional Koramangala police have also conducted a few raids. It is an ongoing process to gather information about such rackets and we are doing it on a regular basis,” an official said.

“Nowadays, those who run prostitution rackets use the internet to reach customers and post photos of women to lure them. They also send bulk SMSs to people sharing their phone number. There have several incidents of accused robbing people who approach them and people hesitate to file a complaint in such cases. The women safety squad of the CCB is working on such cases while the local police are also gathering information about such rackets,” the official added.

He also added that that prostitution rackets are being run in southeastern part of Bengaluru, which has
highest population from other places.

