Cubbon Park to get cycling track, children’s playscape, bamboo cafeteria under Smart City project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s main lung space, Cubbon Park, is set to get a facelift under the Smart City Project. Some additions to the park include a dedicated cycling track, a children’s playscape and a cafeteria made from bamboo. The entire project will cost Rs 40 crore.

On Sunday, a public consultation meeting was held to showcase the project in the presence of elected representatives, including MP PC Mohan, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and horticulture department officials.

Bangalore Smart City Ltd (BSCL) will fund the project, which will be carried out in two phases. Phase one, which will commence in March, will include the development of pathways, a designated cycling and jogging track, designated parking spaces near Queen’s Park, Central Library and Band Stand, and development of the lotus pond.

Phase two, which starts in April, will include building the playscape, seating area for senior citizens, a dedicated place for the disabled, space to practise yoga, an area for fragrant plants opposite Bal Bhavan, and the bamboo cafeteria. The entire project is likely to be completed by March next year.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BSCL managing director, said, “We are looking to start the project in March and complete it in a year. The idea is to make Cubbon Park a one-stop destination where people can have all facilities.”

Sensor dustbins, biogas plants and smog absorbing towers will also be installed. In case a sensor dustbin is filled, a QR code on it can be scanned to find a dustbin nearby. A special sound garden will be made, using sound stones like uttara, lingam, natural 2, lithophones, along with bow harps which emit sounds when touched.

The seating areas will be built with wooden logs, stones and bamboo. Nature trails will be built in certain parts with pebbled walkways that can be tread on without any shoes.

The Karagkunte pond will also be redeveloped and signs put up on species of trees and birds in the park.