Let the Cubbon Park be, citizens urge Karnataka government

BENGALURU: The public consultation meeting at Cubbon Park, which was held to showcase the project, witnessed the participation of over 50 people.

Many left unsatisfied as they said that the elected representatives started to leave before answering questions.

Civic activist Ravichandra Tavag said, “The fundamental question remains — why should the Smart City project touch Cubbon Park? We don’t want that. Bengaluru is a huge city which requires better infrastructure. There are many areas which need good footpaths and cycling tracks. Cubbon Park has already been reduced to 190 acres from 300 acres.”

Tavang further said, “They are talking about fixing fences under the Smart City project. This is a basic responsibility of the Horticulture Department and does not need a separate project.”

Prabha Dev, a member of the Heritage Beku campaign, said, “We do not agree with the Smart City project. We have only two lung spaces in Bengaluru — Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. Are we just going to depend on these two? They should utilise the funds to increase Bengaluru’s greenery. They said they will start the project in March, but they did not even hear our views.”