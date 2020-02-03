Year later, residents can make a splash at Vidyaranyapura swimming pool

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Vidyaranyapura swimming pool was constructed more than a year ago, it was not opened for the public, leaving citizens upset. Finally, on Sunday, the pool was inaugurated in the presence of local citizens.

Situated near Sai Baba Temple Road, the pool complex has indoor and outdoor stadiums. While the indoor stadium has a basketball court and a badminton court among others, the outdoor stadium is meant for handball, football, skating and tennis.

The complex also has a baby pool for children.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 7 crore on the swimming pool, which it claims is of international standards. A total of Rs 1.5 crore was spent on the outdoor stadium.

“The outdoor stadium and swimming pool are constructed by BBMP, while the indoor stadium is constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore by the Bangalore Development Authority,” said Yellappa Reddy, BBMP Project Engineer (Yelahanka).

Speaking on the delay in the opening, Reddy said, “We could not find an agency which could maintain the pool. The selected agency will be on a five-year contract. They will collect an entrance fee of Rs 20 from children and Rs 25 from public.”

“My son was so happy after taking a splash in the swimming pool. Hopefully, it is maintained properly,” said Nimita Arora, a resident of Vidyaranyapura.