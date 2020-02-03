Home Cities Bengaluru

Year later, residents can make a splash at Vidyaranyapura swimming pool

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 7 crore on the swimming pool, which it claims is of international standards.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Vidyaranyapura swimming pool was constructed more than a year ago, it was not opened for the public, leaving citizens upset. Finally, on Sunday, the pool was inaugurated in the presence of local citizens.

Situated near Sai Baba Temple Road, the pool complex has indoor and outdoor stadiums. While the indoor stadium has a basketball court and a  badminton court among others, the outdoor stadium is meant for handball, football, skating and tennis.

The complex also has a baby pool for children.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 7 crore on the swimming pool, which it claims is of international standards. A total of Rs 1.5 crore was spent on the outdoor stadium.

“The outdoor stadium and swimming pool are constructed by BBMP, while the indoor stadium is constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore by the Bangalore Development Authority,” said Yellappa Reddy, BBMP Project Engineer (Yelahanka).

Speaking on the delay in the opening, Reddy said, “We could not find an agency which could maintain the pool. The selected agency will be on a five-year contract. They will collect an entrance fee of Rs 20 from children and Rs 25 from public.”

“My son was so happy after taking a splash in the swimming pool. Hopefully, it is maintained properly,” said Nimita Arora, a resident of Vidyaranyapura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp