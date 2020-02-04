Home Cities Bengaluru

From reservoir to tap -- BWSSB to start Cauvery water tours for youngsters

Girinath said the proposal regarding field trips for students has already been sent to the deputy director of public instruction (North and East) and the PU Board.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:57 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that the value of a precious resource like Cauvery water is well understood, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has embarked on a plan to instill awareness among youngsters by giving them a water tour.

Students from high school to degree level will be invited for weekend field trips to Thorekadanahalli (TK Halli) reservoir to understand the Herculean process involved in pumping water from a distance of nearly 100km to the city.

The BWSSB pumps nearly 1450 million litres of water per day (MLD) to the city. Cauvery water from the source, Shiva Anaicut, flows to Netkal Balancing Reservoir from where it travels 9.3km by natural flow of gravity to TK Halli reservoir. From here, water is pumped via gigantic pumps to Harohalli, Tataguni and then to ground level reservoirs spread across Bengaluru city.

BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath told TNIE, “It is a fascinating journey the Cauvery undertakes before it reaches the doorstep of Bengalureans. If one understands the painstaking efforts involved in the process, anyone would preserve every drop of water.”

Girinath said the proposal regarding field trips for students has already been sent to the deputy director of public instruction (North and East) and the PU Board. “We will be announcing it on our website on Tuesday, and making the information public,” he said.

A maximum of 200 students in four buses, accompanied by teachers, can be taken around the sprawling TK Halli, and will be free of cost. BWSSB officials will serve as guides in educating students about the process. “The Water Board is ready to begin the tour this Saturday (Feb 8) if any school wants to,” the official added.

The Water Board has also decided to recruit volunteer ‘Jala Senanis’ or ‘water warriors’ who are ready to go on a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness on rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants and also listen to problems faced by the public relating to water. “Those in government or semi-government organisations above the age of 50 years will be permitted to join as Jala Senanis,” the chairman said. “We hope to rope in at least 2,000 volunteers. They must be willing to spare four days a month to educate the public on aspects related to water. They can help us with public feedback too,” he added.

