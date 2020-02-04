‘New breakthroughs can treat final stage’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Salil Jain remembers feeling half-dead, the moment he learned that he had rectum cancer in 2013. He lost hope when the cancer had entered its third stage. But when he was introduced to robotic surgery by doctors seven years ago, he became hopeful again. Today, he is cured, alive and kicking, albeit with a small bag that he must carry around for stool passage.

Similarly, Usha Rani, a senior citizen, battled Stage-III ovarian cancer in 2015. “I underwent HIPEC surgery and was cured. I would advise other patients to have faith in their doctor,” Usha Rani said, tearing up. She and Jain shared their stories on Monday, a day prior to World Cancer Day (February 4).

“Cancer is not a death sentence,” said Dr Somashekar, surgical and gynaecologic oncology consultant at Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, adding, “especially with the availability of new technology, apart from chemotherapy and radiation.”

Dr Somashekar said HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitioneal Chemotherapy) is a breakthrough in cancer care and is done in the abdomen during surgery and has a 65-70% success rate, while PIPAC (Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy) is an aerosol-based day-care treatment with a 67 % success rate.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Cancer has overtaken cardiology as the Big C. The silver lining is that methods are available for early detection, cure and prevention. Prognosis of cancer is far better than end-stage kidney disease.”

Responding to queries from the public, Dr Somashekhar said that although there are several causes of cancer, some types are hereditary. Genetic testing can be done to find one’s susceptibility to it.