Walking down the aisle of humanity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday, actor and activist Chetan Kumar took the next step in his personal life as he tied the knot with his long-term fiancée Megha, an engineer from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, who took up law to fight for human rights.

Unlike most celebrity weddings, this one witnessed a non-religious ceremony at The Vinoba Bhave Ashram in the presence of underprivileged kids and senior citizens.

Kumar told CE, “Everything is symbolic of what’s necessary in society, we emphasised upon the idea of multiplicity and inclusivity, which we showed through the art forms of the tribal community and including the underprivileged children from the ashram. We also brought in the idea of a Constitution with the book, which was given to everyone to emphasise on it being the holy book and spread awareness on the subject.” The couple also took vows of value, reading from the Constitution alongside prominent figures such as Puneet Rajkumar and Tabu Rao.

The vows were followed by a cultural extravaganza of tribal performances like the budakattu-adivasi dance. Kumar has been fighting for tribal causes over the years and it doesn’t come as a surprise for him to celebrate the occasion with a community which is dear to him. The vibrant dance performances were followed by round of folk, vachana and sufi music. The wedding stood true to the theme of ‘simple’ even when it came to the food, with a spread of local cuisine like Ragi Mudde and sweet Obbat.

Kumar returned to Karnataka in 2005, after he received a 12-month Fulbright Scholarship after graduating from Yale and worked in conjunction with National School of Drama, Bangalore. During his Fulbright year, Chetan travelled across Karnataka with various drama troupes.