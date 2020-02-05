Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP loses the ‘plot’, sets deadline,but not timeline for coordination 

Lack of data, poor coordination with other depts makes it tough for civic body to clear projects plans 

Published: 05th February 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set a timeline for approving building plans and the rates to be levied. However, due to the lack of data and poor coordination with other government departments, this is yet to be implemented on the ground. Normally, any project’s clearance, depending on the plot’s size, will take anything between a month and three years. However, under the Ease of Doing Business initiative, the UDD and BBMP have said that clearances should not take more than 20 days. 

According to the recent order, a copy of which is with TNIE, the plan sanction for low-risk buildings should be given within 10 days and for moderate to high-risk buildings within 17 days.  The commencement certificate should be given in seven days for low-risk buildings and 10 days for moderate to high-risk buildings. The occupancy certificate should be issued in 10 days for low-risk buildings and 17 days for moderate to high-risk buildings.

The fee to be paid for the sanction of building licences, commencement certificates and penalties has also been defined, based on the guidance value, but has not been implemented. BBMP officials stated that the timeline needs to be implemented first. “The timeline announced for clearing projects is difficult to implement as the data needed to clear projects is not available on one dashboard. The biggest problems the BBMP faces is from the BDA, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority and Public Works Department,” a senior BBMP official told TNIE on condition of anonymity.  

“The major problem in going online and implementing the Centre’s Ease of Doing Business initiative is the lack of data. The problem is not just from other departments but within BBMP also. Many files are at the zonal level and they have not been shared with the head office. Data of the newly added CMC and TMC areas is not linked. Similarly, since the area under BBMP has expanded, information from the zilla panchayats, town panchayats, BMRDA and BDA have also not been included. The BDA’s master plan is not accessible online. The same is the case with environment departments as clearances are given based on the buffer zone and green belt area,” the official added. 

The official said that going digital and bringing in transparency was difficult.“The orders were issued last month, but still there is a delay in implementation as neither is the information nor are all the departments online. Citizens still continue to shuffle between offices and departments with files for clearance,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp