Home Cities Bengaluru

Musical notes from the North East

Taba Chake talks about his trilingual album, Bombay Dreams, and writing in Nyishi dialect 

Published: 05th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask singer-songwriter Taba Chake on whether his local language, Nyishi, gives him better command on his song writing process and he promptly replies that the dialect is fairly difficult when compared to English or Hindi.

“My language is a dialect and we don’t have any script. So when I am writing songs, I need to call my elders in order to guide me with the words and put in the right emotion, which is very difficult,” he says. In Bengaluru for the Under 25 Summit, the Arunachal Pradesh-born musician tells CE that music was something which came to him when he was six years old. “Like everyone else, I started by listening to music and later tried recreating the melodies. When I was 11, I started penning my own songs and that’s been the story ever since. 

I always knew I wanted to be a musician, there was never a doubt,” says Mumbai-based Chake.In 2019, Chake released Bombay Dreams, his debut full-length album, which was widely acclaimed by critics and listeners. The trilingual album–(English, Hindi and Nyishi)  revolves around subjects of love, unity, hope and most importantly, on positivity. “I just want to spread positive messages. I know people go through depression, including myself.

My journey into music throughout was very difficult. Coming from Arunachal Pradesh, for me, Mumbai was a different world. I don’t think we have any Bollywood actors or singers from Arunachal Pradesh,” he adds. Speaking about the tracks from his album, Chake provides excerpts from two tracks, Shaayad and Meri Dastaan. While Meri Dastaan speaks about his journey and struggles, Shaayad is a track which looks on the positive notes of life, which one should keep in mind while moving forward.  

Speaking on the ongoing protests against CAA, NPR and NRC, Chake says, “I come from Arunachal Pradesh and know what is happening there. There are no nationals news. What happens there, stays there, just like Kashmir. The current issue started with NRC in Arunachal, which also witnessed a 15-day standoff between the locals and forces, but nobody knows about this because news channels didn’t telecast it and the internet was shut off. Even the Assamese neighbours didn’t know and later it slowly caught up to what it is today. What’s happening now is not good and if my saying can change that, then that’s very well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp