Stress management for BMTC drivers, conductors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has roped in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) to hold stress management sessions for conductors and drivers, in the wake of a BMTC driver assaulting a man in a fit of rage.

BMTC chairman Nandiesha Reddy said he had met NIMHANS director, Dr BN Gangadhar, to discuss the sessions. “They are stressed out as they are driving or travelling in buses for long hours. After the video of the driver assaulting a rider went viral, these sessions are a must. This has been a long-pending need which will finally be brought into effect from this month,” he said.

He said that two people from each of the 50 depots will attend the course. They will come back and train the conductors and drivers. “We are also looking for yoga trainers and expect the staff to do pranayama to keep themselves stress-free,” he added.