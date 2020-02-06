A space to turn therapy into fun

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For children, visiting hospitals can be a scary affair. In order to make the environment more receptive for such children, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals launched Pragati, a therapy centre for those who are affected by neurological and orthopaedic disorders. Inaugurated by city-based violinist Ambi Subramaniam, the centre on Wednesday also witnessed the presence of dignitaries like Manas Mehrotra, managing director-Nestavera group, Goutam Kodikal, chairman-Bangalore Pediatric Orthopedic Association, and Prachi Mehrotra, executive director, Kara4kids preschool.

The aim of the centre is to provide therapy and rehabilitation for such children in a light, playful and creative environment. “At Pragati, therapists use a functional approach of making therapy fun by using contemporary and modern play-based tools to deliver the ultimate therapeutic experience for little kids. The vision is to create a robust foundation to ease adaption to day-to-day life. We will also conduct sports activities for children with special needs,” said Jayanth S Sampath, paediatric orthopedic surgeon at the hospital.

Neeraj Lal, vice president and cluster head of the organisation, said the focus of the programme is to create interactions between children with special needs and normal children. Children with conditions like cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, developmental delay, orthopaedic birth defects and autism can benefit from such therapy. “A comprehensive ecosystem of surgeons and therapists enables children to reach their full potential at Pragati.