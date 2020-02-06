Home Cities Bengaluru

All you need to know about hematologic cancers

Blood cancers could be leukaemia (of white blood cells), lymphoma (of Lymph nodes) or myelomas (of bone marrow) besides some other rare types.

Published: 06th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Niti Raizada
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Blood cancers could be leukaemia (of white blood cells), lymphoma (of Lymph nodes) or myelomas (of bone marrow) besides some other rare types. These are overall less common than breast, lung and prostate cancers, however, form a big subset of ‘curable cancers’.Generally, patients present with bleeding or infections and are mistaken for other causes and accidentally diagnosed with one of the above acute haematological/blood cancers. Acute leukaemia is more common in children.

Chronic leukaemia, on the other hand, are often diagnosed during routine health checkups with high blood counts and enlarged spleen. Often, myelomas present with renal dysfunction, low haemoglobin or bone fractures, and are missed during the early stages. While all these are extremely treatable, the key is to diagnose the problem on time.

Lymphomas present as lymph node swelling and form almost 60 per cent of all blood cancers and treated with some combinations of chemotherapies and biologics. Bone marrow transplantation (or stem cell transplantation) has an important role in haematological cancers. Autologous (own stem cells) and allogenic (donor stem cells) transplants are used.

There is 180-degree change in the way we diagnose and treat these set of disorders. High-end molecular diagnostics is basis of typing them enabling precision diagnosis and treatment. Monoclonal antibodies, inhibitors and small molecules (biologic therapies) make the treatment much more effective with lesser side effects.

Newer therapies like CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T) cell therapies are used for relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, large B cell lymphoma and myeloma. However cost of such therapies at this juncture is prohibitive. But with higher applications and wider utilisation, these genetic modification therapies will be more and more accessible. The author is medical oncologist and hemato-oncologist, 
Vikram Hospital, Bangalore

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp