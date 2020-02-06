Coding school eases students’ financial burden

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammed Tanveer aspired to become a software engineer, but lacked necessary skills. He enroled in Masai School in the city to learn coding. Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Masai School said that the school offers an on-campus programme on full stack software development in addition to a newly added online coding program.

By this, the school invests in under utilised talent. Under Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) model, Masai school pays a fixed amount to students.Students pay a percentage of his or her income for a fixed number of years to to the organisation.

