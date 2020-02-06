Making some noise with stoner rock music

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based outfit, Diarchy, is all set to add volume to rare two-piece outfits in the country by releasing their second full-length album, Splitfire, on March 27. As a sneak-peek into the album, the band released their debut single, Badger, last week. Featuring Prakash Rawat on guitar and vocals, and Gaurav Tiwari on drums, the duo emphasises on the theme of the Splitfire, which revolves around the current events in the country, which Tiwari terms as “unfortunate”. He says, “Perhaps the only difference this time around is, we have a few happy songs as well. Some about self-belief, and others are about choosing the right heroes, staying positive and hopeful while not giving up on the fight against tyrants.”

Formed in 2015, the two-piece stoner rock outfit is known for their energy-filled sets. In 2017, the members released their debut full-length album, Here Lost We Lie (HLWL), which was widely acclaimed by critics and listeners. The work is more melodic this time, Rawat says. “Our first album was more raw and closer to the ‘stoner/desert rock’ label than this one. With HLWL, we already had the songs ready and it was just a matter of time before getting them recorded. Whereas, with this album, more time has gone into the writing process, especially with us having ‘split’ to different cities, and perhaps even consciously so. We’ve tried to add more substance to the songs, both lyrically and musically,” he adds.

While most bands would bring a bassist on board, Rawat adds a third element to his duties by adding a bass rig to his guitars. Ask them whether it was planned, Tiwari says, “It happened one night. Then we stuck to it. And yes, if it’s Diarchy, it will always be two guys. In fact, Rawat has invested a lot in his rig, and he has actually improved the live sound a lot.”

The duo has also been vocal against CAA, with Tiwari penning and narrating poetry as a sign of protest. “I don’t think the stance is taken any less. But yes, some keep it subtle, some metaphoric, and we have gone all out to make it literal and loud. We are all in it together – for long or for short, for good or bad. It has impacted all of us, be it physically, mentally, evidently or subliminally.

What’s happening has got to start reflecting in everything we do. Or else, what is an artist who doesn’t use his art to represent the times?”Ask Rawat on whether the album has any surprises in store, and he says, “There’s a surprise track on this album – no drums, no electric guitars, and it doesn’t feature any of the Diarchy boys.”