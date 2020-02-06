Home Cities Bengaluru

MoneyTap secures Rs 500 crore for expansion

Consumer lending start-up MoneyTap has secured capital to the tune of `500 crore in a mix of equity and debt, which will help it fund its planned aggressive expansion into the Indian microfinance mark

Published: 06th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Consumer lending start-up MoneyTap has secured capital to the tune of `500 crore in a mix of equity and debt, which will help it fund its planned aggressive expansion into the Indian microfinance market. The equity funding round was led by Aquiline Technology Growth, RTP Global and Sequoia India, alongside a few undisclosed South Korean and Japanese investors. Existing investors Prime Venture Partners and MegaDelta also participated in the round.

According to the company, apart from equity, debt capital has been secured from Vivriti Capital, Credit Saison and others in the form of co-lending and credit lines. The company, founded in September 2015 by Bala Parthasarathy — the former managing partner and founder of Prime Venture Partners — Anuj Kacker and Kunal Varma, targets customers in the 29-31 age group with average incomes of `30,000-`40,000 per month. Focused on offering easy credit access to young professionals, the app offers instant loans ranging from between `15,000 to `5 lakh charging an interest of 15-19 per cent per annum. 

The firm is tapping into the largely untapped microfinance market to fuel its growth. Users looking for personal loans can get an approved limit of `5 lakh, but will only be charged interest on the amount they actually use from this corpus. Minimum withdrawal limit has been set at `3,000. The limit is recharged every time the borrower pays back the amount used. The company secured an NBFC licence from the RBI last year and a large portion of the debt raised will be used to kickstart those operations, according to Parthasarathy. The company plans to use the fresh capital raised to scale up operations to over 200 cities, innovate with data-backed lending models and for hiring.

Kacker also says that the firm wants to create reliable data-backed lending models that will determine risk behaviour, alternate credit scores, and creditworthiness of a customer. Investors in the firm add that the Indian market holds significant potential.

“The ever-increasing digitization of India’s economy and financial services industry has created compelling opportunities, particularly for India’s emerging fintech companies,” said Max Chee, Head of Aquiline Technology Growth. “...MoneyTap have successfully balanced growth, profitability and book quality – three of the most important indicators of an enduring fintech business,” added Abheek Anand, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp