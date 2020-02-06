‘Our fans are like family to us’

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Known for exploring a diverse range of genres effortlessly, Pineapple Express is a progressive seven-member fusion band that showcases Carnatic, rock, experimental, electronic and djent elements, primarily highlighting their skills in song writing. Ahead of their performance in Forum Shantiniketan Mall, on February 8, guitarist Ritwik Bhattacharya says, “People can expect a whole new set of songs from our debut EP, Uplift, to other latest songs. We will play almost all our original compositions in the two-hour set along with a few crowd favourites. Our live sets are a sensory experience for the audience.”

Born in a musically-inclined family, Bhattacharya says there was always music being played in the house. “My dad happens to be a Western classical violinist who had a huge influence on me. It was a very random start though, there was no specified starting point but maybe I was destined to be a part of the band,” he says.

Old Western bands seem to have influenced the band to a great extent. They members tell CE that bands like the Beatles and Pink Floyd have had a major role in inspiring them. The group writes their own songs that involve a lot of brainstorming and creativity to make sure that they have an impact on the audience.

On an average day, one can find the musicians rehearsing what they write or simply sip coffee at the nearest coffee stall and discuss about music.

“We make sure that every day is a productive day,” laughs Yogeendra Hariprasad, who is the main person behind the band. Pineapple Express has also collaborated with musician Benny Dayal in many of their gigs and says it was a pleasure for them to work with him.

Proudly proclaiming their backgrounds, Hariprasad says, “We have members from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Chennai, while the other half are from Bengaluru. That only makes our performance here all the more special for us.” He adds that the most special people for them are their fans. “Without them, we would have been nothing today. We love talking to our fans and also make sure that we respond to each one of them individually. Our fans are like family to us,” he adds.In the foreseeable future, Hariprasad says he hopes to play as many shows as possible across the country. “Beyond that, we hope we become as successful as our idols and go international,” he says.